Indian vlogger gives tour of ₹1,100 duplex-style hotel room in China with TV, projector, loft bed and more. Watch

An Indian travel vlogger’s video showcasing a budget hotel room in China for just ₹1,100 per night has gone viral on Instagram, leaving social media users stunned by the amenities offered at the price. The vlogger gave viewers a tour of what he described as a “loft room” in Chengdu. (Instagram/@onroadindian)

In the video, Instagram user Anant, who goes by the handle @onroadindian, gave viewers a tour of what he described as a “loft room” in Chengdu, a major city in China. He compared Chengdu to Ahmedabad in terms of size and scale and said that the accommodation was located near the city centre and cost him only ₹1,100 per day.

“Come, let me show you how China is living. What all can China give you for just ₹1,100? Take a close look,” he said at the start of the clip in Hindi. The vlogger then walked viewers through the room, pointing out facilities including a washing machine, refrigerator, induction stove, kettle, towels and a compact bathroom. The room also featured a sofa seating area, a large television and a duplex-style upper level with a bed and chandelier.

“One of the most interesting things” about the room, according to the vlogger, was the projector setup provided near the sleeping area. “Put up the projector screen here, connect your device, and watch whatever you want,” he said.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anant wrote, “This is what you get in ₹1100 in China. Despite inflation and expensive accommodation, still, the tourism industry is relatively cheaper in China. And this is not a small city. This is a very big city named Chengdu. And it is near the city centre.”