Indian woman flags trash in South Korea’s Jeju City: ‘Every country has capability to become dirty’

The clip was shared with a caption that read, “I am just mad at India for not handling the issue of cleanliness. It is a collective effort to give the country to the next generation better than we received.”

In the clip, Purvi is heard saying, “So every country has capabilities of becoming dirty. It's just that it's a game of population. Yep.”

The video appears to have been filmed during her visit to the area. Instead of focusing only on the scenic beauty of Jeju, Purvi drew attention to the littering around the coast and used the moment to reflect on how cleanliness is not only a problem limited to one country.

An Indian woman living in South Korea has sparked a discussion on cleanliness after sharing a video from Jeju City, where she pointed out trash scattered near a coastal area. The clip, posted on Instagram by a woman named Purvi, shows a large amount of garbage lying among rocks and greenery close to the shore.

Her post suggested that while many people often compare India with other countries on cleanliness, the issue is ultimately linked to civic sense, waste management and public responsibility. By showing trash in South Korea, Purvi appeared to underline that even places known for order and cleanliness can struggle with littering when people fail to act responsibly.

(Also read: US vlogger flags litter around Hyderabad’s Charminar: ‘I zoom so you don’t see the garbage’)

Internet reacts The video soon drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with her observation. One user wrote, “This is actually true. Cleanliness depends on people and habits, not just the country.” Another said, “The difference is that some countries clean it faster and manage waste better.” A third commented, “India needs stricter rules and better public awareness at the same time.”

Another user shared, “People should stop blaming only the government. Citizens also need to behave responsibly.” Someone else wrote, “This video proves that no place is perfect, but population does make the problem much bigger.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)