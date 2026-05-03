US vlogger flags litter around Hyderabad’s Charminar: ‘I zoom so you don’t see the garbage’

A US vlogger’s video from Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar has sparked a conversation on social media after he highlighted the litter visible around the historic monument. The clip, shared on Instagram by the creator who goes by the handle @CookSux, shows him standing near Charminar with a local person, who asks him to take a closer look at the landmark. A US vlogger showed Charminar’s beauty while hiding trash with zoom, drawing mixed reactions online. (Instagram/cooksux)

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In the video, the local is heard saying, “Now take a proper look. Proper look of Charminar.”

The vlogger responds with surprise and says, “Whoa!”

The local then adds, “I mean, besides… can you zoom that?”

The vlogger, pointing his camera towards the monument, replies, “I zoom so you don’t see the garbage. Ah, now it's fine. Ah, now it's fine.”

The brief exchange appears to show litter around the area, after which the vlogger zooms in on Charminar so that the waste on the ground is no longer visible in the frame.

Watch the clip here: