Indian woman’s journey from ₹5,000 job to owning ₹3 crore home in Canada
An Indian woman’s account of heartbreak, financial struggle and rebuilding her life has struck a chord online.
An Indian woman’s account of heartbreak, financial struggle and rebuilding her life has struck a chord online. Himi Sharma spoke about how her husband chose property worth ₹3 crore over her and their two-year-old son — a decision that pushed her into years of hardship, and eventually, a fresh start abroad.
Love story gone sour
In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Himi Sharma said she met her husband in 2005 while pursuing her MBA. Despite opposition from their families due to caste differences, the couple fought for two years to be together.
“And for 3 years after our marriage, he was loving and caring. But what started as a love story became my survival lesson,” she said.
In November 2010, her life changed dramatically when her husband deserted her. “His mother forced him to make a choice: me or his ₹3 crore property,” she said. “He chose the property.”
Sharma was left alone to take care of their two-year-old son. At that time, she was earning just ₹5,000 a month as a teacher.
Struggling to survive
With no support system, Sharma moved into a paying guest accommodation, where the rent itself was more than her salary. She soon fell into debt.
“At first, it was just surviving day to day,” said the single mother. “I fell into debt trying to feed my son and pay bills. Every day in that tiny rented room was a struggle.”
A breakthrough came when she secured a ₹30,000 job at a boarding school. To save money, she moved back in with her parents. However, even returning to her parents’ home did not bring relief, as her father expected her to pay ₹10,000 a month as rent.
“My father asked me to pay ₹10,000 rent every month,” she said, explaining that her father’s business had shut down and her brother was not contributing. “I was seen as a burden.”
School fee unpaid
The emotional toll, Sharma said, went far beyond finances. She recalled the day her son’s school called her over unpaid fees. That was the day she was forced to pawn her jewellery.
“They said, ‘Fees unpaid. He can’t sit in class,’” she said. “I pawned jewellery that day. My heart broke when my son asked, ‘Kya mai school jaa paunga?’”
Eventually, Sharma realised that she was fighting battles on multiple fronts. Not only was she struggling to make ends meet, she also had to contend with social stigma.
“I was shunned from family weddings and functions. I worked till 6 pm, tutored extra hours, took unsafe autos in darkness, and sometimes walked 20km when drivers struck,” she said.
Rebuilding her life
Around 10 years ago, Sharma decided to start rebuilding her life. She had less than ₹2 lakh in savings when she applied for a Canadian visa. “Everyone said I’d fail,” she recalled. “But I was determined.”
In 2019, Sharma moved to Canada. Within a month, she managed to land a job as a college professor. In a new country with no support system, she managed to rebuild her life little by little.
Today, ironically, she is the proud owner of a house worth ₹3 crore.
She added that her son is thriving in an environment free from stigma. Reflecting on the advice she once received, Sharma said, “I was told, ‘Your son will grow old and support you, don’t worry.’ But I didn’t wait for him to save me. I saved us both.”
