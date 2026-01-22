Indian woman’s journey from ₹5,000 job to owning ₹3 crore home in Canada

An Indian woman’s account of heartbreak, financial struggle and rebuilding her life has struck a chord online. Himi Sharma spoke about how her husband chose property worth ₹3 crore over her and their two-year-old son — a decision that pushed her into years of hardship, and eventually, a fresh start abroad. Himi Sharma, a single mother, rebuilt her life from scratch. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

Love story gone sour In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Himi Sharma said she met her husband in 2005 while pursuing her MBA. Despite opposition from their families due to caste differences, the couple fought for two years to be together.

“And for 3 years after our marriage, he was loving and caring. But what started as a love story became my survival lesson,” she said.

In November 2010, her life changed dramatically when her husband deserted her. “His mother forced him to make a choice: me or his ₹3 crore property,” she said. “He chose the property.”

Sharma was left alone to take care of their two-year-old son. At that time, she was earning just ₹5,000 a month as a teacher.

Struggling to survive With no support system, Sharma moved into a paying guest accommodation, where the rent itself was more than her salary. She soon fell into debt.

“At first, it was just surviving day to day,” said the single mother. “I fell into debt trying to feed my son and pay bills. Every day in that tiny rented room was a struggle.”

A breakthrough came when she secured a ₹30,000 job at a boarding school. To save money, she moved back in with her parents. However, even returning to her parents’ home did not bring relief, as her father expected her to pay ₹10,000 a month as rent.

“My father asked me to pay ₹10,000 rent every month,” she said, explaining that her father’s business had shut down and her brother was not contributing. “I was seen as a burden.”