Indian woman stuns US DJ with Kay Sera Sera request: ‘Never underestimate a brown girl’s Bollywood song request’

BySakshi Sah
Jun 14, 2025 06:13 AM IST

An unexpected request for “Kay Sera Sera” by an Indian guest left a US DJ surprised.

Bollywood songs are renowned worldwide for their vibrant beats, colourful energy, and catchy lyrics. Their charm has reached audiences far beyond India, making them popular in places where Hindi may not even be understood. Recently, a US DJ was caught off guard when an Indian woman asked him to play the Bollywood classic “Kay Sera Sera.”

Indian woman surprises US DJ with bold Bollywood song request.(Screengrab Instagram/@ arlin )
Indian woman surprises US DJ with bold Bollywood song request.(Screengrab Instagram/@ arlin )

He hadn’t expected the song request, but smiled and played it anyway. What followed was a moment that quickly caught people’s attention- and later went viral on social media.

The woman’s request brought a fresh vibe to the scene.  The DJ himself shared a video of his reaction to “Kay Sera Sera” on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

The DJ’s reaction to the song quickly went viral. The video has garnered 2.9 million views.

Also Read: Pakistani father-son steal hearts with their electrifying dance to Soni De Nakhre: 'Cha gaye uncle'

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

 

The video didn’t just go viral- it got people talking. Instagram users from different parts of the world shared their thoughts, with many praising the Indian woman’s confidence and the DJ’s surprised yet cheerful reaction. However, some people felt it wasn’t right to disturb the DJ’s flow or change the vibe of his set. Still, the video sparked a lively debate.

One of the users, prachi.singhh_, commented, “Never underestimate a brown girl’s Bollywood song request!!”

A second user, real_aditi_sharma, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Moral of the story… when an Indian girl asks you to do something… Just do it.”

Also Read: Indian man's blunt job post triggers debate on toxic work culture: 'You won’t survive’

Another user, they_see_me_rolin_they_hatin, commented, “I hate this kind of audience. He is a house tech DJ, not a random Bollywood or bolly-tech DJ. It’s like asking a classical dancer to do hip-hop.”

The video of the DJ’s reaction to the unexpected Bollywood request continued to gain attention online. With mixed reactions and millions of views, the moment has now sparked buzz across social media.

