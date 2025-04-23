Indian YouTuber tries 3,500 Michelin-star omelette at Bangkok street stall: ‘Unforgettable moment’

An Indian food vlogger was stunned after shelling out ₹3,500 for a single omelette at a humble-looking street-side restaurant in Bangkok. Dasaraj Centhamil Tarun, the face behind the YouTube channel DCT Eats, visited the famed Raan Jay Fai, a Michelin-starred restaurant, to try the legendary crab omelette. Dasaraj Centhamil Tarun, a food vlogger, was astonished by the ₹ 3,500 price tag of a crab omelette at Bangkok's Raan Jay Fai. (Instagram/@dct_eats)

The restaurant is immensely popular, with people travelling from across the world to queue up outside the humble stall and enjoy its delicious creations. Tarun revealed that the restaurant is so popular that the waiters take your order while you are standing in queue even before you have been seated.

All the food is cooked by the legendary chef Jay Fai, the 81-year-old culinary maestro who works as the restaurant's sole chef and wears ski goggles while she cooks. Even after waiting for 30 minutes, the YouTuber was unable to get any food even though he secured a seat at the humble stall.

After a long wait, the much-anticipated omelette finally landed on his table. Staring at the golden, deep-fried roll of egg, Tarun couldn’t help but ask, “Why is it so big and so expensive?”

Check out his video here:

But the moment he took his first bite, the skepticism melted away. "A colossal crab-stuffed omelette priced at ₹3,500! Each bite was an explosion of sweetness and succulence, with the softest crab meat paired with a perfectly cooked omelette. It’s indulgence at its finest and an unforgettable dining moment. Is it pricey? Yes. Is it worth it? Absolutely," he said.

Michelin star for food stall

Simply translating to Jay Fai's shop, Raan Jay Fai is small Bangkok eatery which earned a Michelin star in 2018, becoming the only street restaurant to be awarded the honour in Thailand.

After the award, a sea of customers flooded the restaurant and it had to implement a reservation system. In 2021, it won the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Icon Award.

Jay Fai, the ski-goggle-wearing 81-year-old chef of the restaurant who has never written down a recipe, has said that she does not intend to pass on the business but has decided to never retire.