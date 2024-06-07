Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances in joy after reaching ISS. Watch

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Boeing Starliner launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida has reached the International Space Station (ISS) safely. The spacecraft has two veteran NASA astronauts - Sunita Williams, who piloted the craft and her crewmate Butch Wilmore. With this flight, Williams made history by becoming the first female to pilot a crewed spacecraft on its maiden voyage. Expectedly, visuals right from the spacecraft’s launch to its reaching the ISS have taken over social media. One of them shows Williams’ reaction to reaching the ISS. It captures her dancing in joy and then hugging astronauts already aboard the space station. The image shows Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams entering the International Space Station (ISS). (X/@NASA)

“That feeling when you're back on the station! Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are greeted by the space station crew after Boeing Space Starliner's first crewed journey from Earth," reads the caption to the video of Williams that NASA posted on X.

The video opens to show Williams entering the ISS after Starliner docked to the forward-facing port of the ISS's Harmony module. As soon as she enters she starts dancing with joy, while potraying a huge smile on her face. She then goes on to hug the astronauts welcoming her.

According to NASA, Williams and Wilmore performed “manual piloting demonstrations of Starliner” and “completed a sleep period” during their flight from Earth to the ISS.

Sunita Williams, in two missions, has spent 322 days in space. Her first expedition was in 2006, and the second one was in 2012. Till now, she has conducted seven spacewalks.