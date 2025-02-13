Indian-origin man carries brother with cerebral palsy to celebrate Thaipusam in Malaysia’s Batu Caves

An Indian-origin man’s love for his brother with cerebral palsy has won the internet's hearts. The man, who stays in Singapore, visited Malaysia’s Batu Caves with his brother and carried him up the stairs to celebrate Thaipusam. Also, instead of wearing a traditional canopy kavadi, he carried his brother to make him a part of the celebrations. Suresh Vanaz with his brother at Batu Caves in Malaysia. (Instagram/@vanazsuresh)

In an interview with New Straits Times, Suresh Vanaz expressed that as a sole breadwinner of the family, it is his responsibility to take care of his brother. He also shared how his brother loves travelling and it is his dream to take him around the world.

Vanaz is being hailed as a “hero” by many on social media. People are in awe of his way of including his brother in the joyous moments. His Instagram is also filled with videos that often feature his sibling.

Social media users shower love:

People took to the comments sections of Vanaz's Instagram posts to appreciate his love for his younger sibling. An individual posted, “I got no words, purely love for you and your brother.” Another added, “You are a hero in every way.” A third commented, “Hats off to you.” A fourth wrote, “Great bonding.” A few also reacted with heart emoticons

What is Thaipusam?

It is a Hindu Tamil festival observed on the first full moon day of the Thai month coinciding with Pusam star. It is observed to celebrate the victory of Murugan, a god armed with a heavenly spear and a vel, over demon Surapadman.

Though the Tamil community in India celebrate this festival, it is mostly observed among Indian expats in Malaysia and Singapore. Despite it being observed just for one day, devotees often began fasting weeks in advance.

It involves devotees piercing their skin, tongues, or cheeks as a part of the ritual. It also involves wearing elaborate 'kavadis' - a decorated canopy that the devotees carry during the festival.

What makes Batu caves famous?

The cave system is home to a large Hindu temple dedicated to Murugan. It is believed that the natural limestone caves were formed over 400 million years ago.