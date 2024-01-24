Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival

Thaipusam, also known as Thaipoosam, is a Hindu Tamil festival that is observed on the first full moon day of the Thai month, which falls on the Pusam star. The celebration honours the victory of the Hindu god Murugan—armed with a vel, a heavenly spear bestowed by Parvati—over the demon Surapadman. Many attendees pierce their skin, tongues, or cheeks as part of the festival's rituals, which involve various acts of devotion and mastery over their senses. Some people cross blazing coals. Through such deeds, devotees want to atone for their sins and reinforce their Hindu faith. Giant Kavadi offering cages are carried by Hindu devotees in a procession during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.(AP)

Celebrations are held by mostly Tamil communities in India and abroad, with particularly large gatherings in Malaysia and Singapore. Although Thaipusam is only observed on one day each year, devotees begin fasting and purification weeks in advance, and the celebrations can last for many days. Scroll down to learn more about this significant occasion. (Also read: Paush Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and more )

Thaipusam 2024: Date and shubh muhurat

The auspicious festival of Thaipusam will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm this year on Thursday, January 25. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:

Poosam Nakshathram Begins - 08:16 AM on January 25, 2024

Poosam Nakshathram Ends - 10:28 AM on January 26, 2024

History of Thaipusam

The origins of this festival can be found in ancient Hindu scriptures. Murugan was engaged in a battle with Soopradaman, a vicious demon who had overrun heaven, earth and hell. Having taken all the gods hostage, the situation was dire. The universe was being cruelly tormented by three demons. They served as symbols of greed, anger and pride.

Parvathi, the mother of Lord Murugan, gave her son a heavenly spear called Vel that had the power to vanquish evil. Lord Murugan vanquished Soorapadman by going to the battlefield and using his power to attack him. Then Jesus appeared to his followers riding a peacock. As a result, the Devas brought peace to the world by killing the asura. Thaipusam was the first name given to this day by devotees.

Significance of Thaipusam

The festival involves severe penance and sacrifice to express devotion and seek blessings, giving it great spiritual and cultural significance. Skewer piercings, wearing elaborate 'kavadis' and pilgrimages to Murugan temples are the main features of Thaipusam. This strenuous physical trek represents the devotee's perseverance, faith and willingness to face adversity to achieve spiritual fulfilment. Thaipusam is a colourful display of cultural identity, religious passion and community unity among Hindu communities. It is also a powerful reminder of the victory of virtue over evil.