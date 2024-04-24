Indian-origin man explains how he takes ‘free’ food at Canada food banks, viral video gets him fired

A video of an Indian-origin data scientist explaining how he takes “free” food from food banks for students in Canada got him fired from his job. Originally shared on Instagram, his video captured people's attention after an X user shared it on the microblogging platform while slamming the man. Following this, X users engaged in a debate, with many criticising him and some speaking in his support. The image shows the Indian-origin man who got fired after his video of taking ‘free’ food at Canadian food banks went viral. (Screengrab)

“This guy has a job as a bank data scientist for TD (Canada), a position that averages $98,000 per year, and proudly uploaded this video showing how much ‘free food’ he gets from charity food banks,” the X user wrote while resharing the video.

In the video, the man said he saves hundreds of dollars monthly by getting food for “free” from the charity banks set up at the colleges and universities by trusts, churches, or non-profit organisations.

The X user, who posted the video, later shared a post and wrote, “Update: the food bank bandit was fired”, along with a screenshot of an email from TD (Canada) confirming that the "individual named in the video no longer works at TD".

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 3.1 lakh views. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did X users say about this man getting fired over a viral video?

“Now he can live that food bank life fr,” wrote an X user.

“I’m curious how you knew they worked for TD? Good catch, though,” asked another. The X user who posted the video replied, “He used his real name on Instagram, said he was a data scientist, and had a LinkedIn which said where he worked”.

“Ah, this is actually sad. He made a mistake, but what is he going to do now that he’s jobless? He probably needs this work for immigration, too. Rather shame someone than shame + unnecessary job loss,” argued a third.

“The food bank is meant for the poor, not just a way for people to abuse charity,” commented a fourth.

The Instagram user’s profile shows up on a Google search. However, when clicked on the link, one is presented with a “Sorry, this page isn't available” message, indicating that the page has been deleted. His LinkedIn profile is also unavailable.