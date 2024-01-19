IndiGo passenger shares ‘unpleasant experiences’ involving luggage, asks ‘did I get cheated’

A video of a woman sharing about her ‘unpleasant experiences’ while flying with IndiGo was posted on Instagram. In the clip, the woman claims that she was ‘bullied by the airline staff’ to pay more for her baggage. She also asked others if she got ‘cheated’. Further, she urged netizens to share the video with everyone ‘who may have felt cheated or bullied by the airlines’. The image shows an IndiGo passenger who shared a video about her ‘unpleasant experiences’ with the airline. (Instagram/@blushwithme_parmita)

Instagram user Parmita Katkar posted, “I feel when we don’t speak about such experiences, it encourages the arrogance and dominating behaviour of companies such as ​⁠#indigo airlines”.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the video, she shares that she had a connecting domestic flight with IndiGo after flying to India. She claims that she paid for ‘excess baggage’ as she was carrying 20 kgs, distributed in more than one luggage. Katkar expressed that she paid extra and expected to carry her second luggage without any issues.

As per the IndiGo website, in case of check-in luggage on domestic flights, 1 piece of luggage weighing 15 kg is allowed for each passenger. A traveller can pay extra to increase the weight limit for one single luggage but not ‘exceeding more than 32 Kg per baggage’.

Under the ‘Excess Baggage’ section on the IndiGo website it is mentioned, “Additional Piece(s): Charges at the airport – Additional pieces of baggage will be chargeable at a rate of INR 1000 per piece. Additional charges may apply for excess baggage at the airport.”

The airline also has a separate note on ‘Pre-booking charges’ for ‘Additional pieces of baggage’. “Pre-booking charges: Additional pieces of baggage can be pre-booked online (subject to a maximum of up to only 2 pieces) at a charge of INR 900 per piece,” it reads.

She claimed that she was stopped at the airport by an IndiGo staff member who asked her to pay extra for her second luggage. As per Katkar the executive refused to listen to her and spoke to her in a ‘threatening’ tone.

Take a look at the entire video of the IndiGo passenger here:

The video was shared about seven days ago. Since then, the video has collected more than 1.2 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 4,500 likes. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“Yes, you got ripped off. My daughter had a bad experience as well,” commented an Instagram user. “This is a total ripoff. I would definitely take it up to the highest level or do whatever I can in my power as a customer,” added another. “Absolutely ridiculous you must write or tweet to IndiGo saying they should make things clear. How are you supposed to carry 20 kilos extra if you don’t have another bag? Money-making schemes,” joined a third.

Also Read: Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to IndiGo passenger slapping pilot over flight delay

“Tweeting about this experience is the best way to address this problem you faced. Unless it is put out in open forums this goes unnoticed by the senior management. Hope that you have a pleasant flight back,” expressed a fourth. “I think it is normal for anyone anywhere to demand anything - the problem is that most of us are ok with it and go ahead. Kudos to people like you who are raising their voices. I hope the concern is taken into notice and acted upon,” wrote a fifth.

An Instagram user, however, expressed that passengers have to pay for extra baggage. “Actually when you pay for excess baggage, somewhere on that page they have a line saying that an extra bag will be charged separately. Over and above the extra kgs. Makes zero sense I know but that fine print is there,” the individual posted.