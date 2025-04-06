Indra Nooyi's Grammy-winning sister praises Air India flight from New York: 'Best of spirit of India'

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, Indra Nooyi's sister and renowned Indian-American businesswoman, philanthropist, and Grammy-wining musical artist, recently shared a heartfelt note on social media about her travel experience with Air India. Tandon, who was on board the aircraft from New York City to Mumbai, expressed immense appreciation for the airline’s hospitality, describing the journey as “fantastic” and full of warmth. Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon appreciated the airline for their hospitality. (Facebook/@ChandrikaTandon)

In a Facebook post, she wrote, “A fantastic journey from NYC to Mumbai on Air India on AI 116 after a long time. The warmth, grace and hospitality of the crew was beyond description — it was the very best of the spirit of India! The unexpected piece de resistance was a beautiful dessert plate from the cabin! Thank you, Meena, Rishi, Rajesh and Anuradha! Tata Group. Love Light Laughter.”

Many took to the comments section echoing similar sentiments. A user wrote, "I too had an Awesome experience on AI on both my fights Mumbai to EWR & Back The staff was very very courteous and definitely recommend Air India especially Senior Citizens travelling on long flights especially to the USA Very proud of you Air India"

Another added, “Since Tata takeover, I have travelled on Air India and could see improvements on every flight. Give another 2 years AI will be the best airline of the world.”

Who is Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon

Tandon is best known for being the first Indian-American woman to be elected partner at global consultancy firm McKinsey & Company. Over the years, she has successfully combined her corporate achievements with artistic excellence, earning a Grammy nomination for her work in world music. In addition to her professional and creative accomplishments, Tandon is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts focused on education and mental health.

At 71, she won her first Grammy — the award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Triveni, a collaborative effort also featuring the music of three-time Grammy-winning South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese-origin cellist Eru Matsumoto.

She is also the sister of Indra Nooyi, the trailblazing former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, who held the position from 2006 to 2018 and was one of the most influential business leaders globally.