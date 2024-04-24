 Influencer Janhvi Singh, who had viral moment with PM Modi on stage, gets invited to her school as chief guest | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Influencer Janhvi Singh, who had viral moment with PM Modi on stage, gets invited to her school as chief guest

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 24, 2024 02:48 PM IST

Janhvi Singh, from Prayagraj, received the Heritage Fashion Icon Award from PM Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award ceremony.

Influencer Janhvi Singh, who shared a memorable moment with PM Modi at the National Creators Award ceremony, posted a video that shows her visiting her school as a chief guest. She added that though she had done several events, returning to school to chair a ceremony is the “most special one” for her.

The image shows influencer Janhvi Singh, who received an award from PM Modi at the National Creators Award ceremony. (Screengrab. Instagram/@janhvsingh)
The image shows influencer Janhvi Singh, who received an award from PM Modi at the National Creators Award ceremony. (Screengrab. Instagram/@janhvsingh)

"I have been an average student, I felt my teachers who scolded me and taught me not to do content creation were wrong (they are not wrong, they just don’t know) and today meeting them back in school with such love and pride feels surreal. The juniors have been so kind and cheerful,” Janhvi Singh wrote on Instagram.

“I’m happy to see this enthusiasm in them towards the content I create on social media, it makes me happy as they are awake and following the right path,” she added.

Take a look at the video of Janhvi Singh’s visit to her school:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 5.7 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Just out of curiosity, do you have any special feat that you have inspired these school kids on your visit?” asked an Instagram user. Singh replied, “When kids see someone of their same age doing something in their career, it is inspiring for them and afterwall I’m working to awaken them and help make such content and talk.”

Another added, “The same thing happened in 2023 on Republic Day; I went to my school as chief guest as a doctor. Proud moment.”

A third shared, “Someone said if you've haters, it means you're doing something influential! It truly feels surreal to visit your school as a Chief Guest! Fly high.”

A fourth added, “Very informative content creation, editing and presentation is exceptional!”

A fifth wrote, “Absolutely, this is the best feeling! Experienced this!”

Jahnvi Singh shares videos on Indian culture and apparel on social media. She started her career as a content creator after finishing her schooling. She mostly shares her content on YouTube and Instagram.

In the inaugural National Creators Award ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on March 8, she received the Heritage Fashion Icon Award from PM Narendra Modi. While on stage, she bowed to touch the PM’s feet as a sign of respect. However, the prime minister stopped her and bowed in turn to reciprocate her gesture.

What are your thoughts on this video of Jahnvi Singh visiting her school as a chief guest?

News / Trending / Influencer Janhvi Singh, who had viral moment with PM Modi on stage, gets invited to her school as chief guest
