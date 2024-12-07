Influencer leaves gold jewellery on car bonnet in busy Dubai street, what happens next is unreal

Dubai, a city celebrated for its luxury, innovation, and strict laws, has once again demonstrated why it’s considered one of the safest cities in the world. A recent viral video by influencer Leyla Afshonkar has captured the attention of millions, showcasing an unusual social experiment involving gold jewellery left unattended in a busy area. Influencer left gold jewellery on a car in Dubai; it stayed untouched, proving the city’s safety. (Instagram/leylafshonkar)

Testing Dubai’s trust

The video begins with Afshonkar placing a gold necklace and earrings on the bonnet of a blue BMW. She then steps into a nearby shop, leaving the jewellery exposed to test the city’s safety. To her astonishment, pedestrians walked past without as much as a glance at the valuables.

In one striking moment, a woman notices a fallen piece of jewellery, picks it up, and carefully places it back on the car. Even after half an hour, the gold remained untouched. Reflecting on the experiment, Afshonkar comments in the clip, "It's been half an hour, and literally no one has touched the gold. And tell me Dubai is not the safest country in the world."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts: Praise and doubts

The video’s virality has sparked a wave of reactions, generating over 15.8k comments. While many viewers praised Dubai’s sense of security, others expressed scepticism about the experiment’s authenticity.

One commenter marvelled, “Only in Dubai can you leave gold out in the open and expect it to be there when you return!” Another added, “This is why Dubai is unmatched—respect and discipline everywhere.”

However, some raised doubts. “How do we know this wasn’t staged? It seems too perfect,” one user questioned. Another echoed similar sentiments: “The camera angle makes it seem like people knew they were being filmed.”

Others turned the focus to cultural values. “This speaks volumes about the residents and their upbringing,” a viewer wrote. Another cheekily added, “Would love to see this experiment in another city—results would be... interesting!”