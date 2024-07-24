Influencer recreates ‘sasta version’ of celebrity outfits from Ambani wedding. Watch viral video

Numerous head-turning looks were sported by celebrities at the recent Ambani wedding extravaganza. Expectedly, following the event, several influencers started recreating those looks but at a fraction of the cost. Instagram Ronit Ashra is among them, too. However, his recreation of the outfits is entirely different from the others. Adding a hilarious twist, he posted a video showing the “sasta (low-cost) version” of the ensembles. The image shows recreations of celebrity outfits from the Ambani wedding by Instagram influencer Ronit Ashra. (Instagram/@ronit.ashra)

“Happy Ambani wedding to all of us. Presenting to you all the sasta version of it, kiski sabse favourite outfit lagi shaadi mai?” he wrote along with the video.

In the video, Ashra uses everyday items, including plastic bags, footwear, towels, and even wrappers, to create various looks. His video shows him recreating the looks of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, and Baba Ramdev.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared just a day ago, and since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the share has accumulated over 89 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“Same same but different,” posted an Instagram user. “Sabse alag (different from everyone),” joked another. While a third commented, “Took a second for me to understand John Cena's frame,” a fourth wrote, “Just think about the efforts he did.”

Ronit Ashra is a mimicry artist who started his online journey by posting content on the now-banned Chinese app TikTok. Eventually, he began sharing his videos on other social media platforms. He rose to fame after sharing his videos of imitating Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and portrayal of Kokilaben, Gopiben and Rashiben based on Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Kokilaben rap.

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Which of these celebrity outfit recreations from the Ambani wedding did you like the best?