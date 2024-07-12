Woman claims Radhika Merchant’s flower dupatta is inspired by this Instagram reel

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married today, July 12. The celebrations for pre-wedding rituals started a few days ago with the mameru ceremony. Expectedly, the attire and the jewellery worn by the bride-to-be intrigued people, especially a flower dupatta that Radhika wore during her haldi ceremony at Antilia on July 8. A video about it has now attracted people’s attention. In the video, a woman asks if a particular Instagram reel, shared a few months ago, inspired the floral dupatta worn by Radhika. The image (L) shows Radhika Merchant in a beautiful floral dupatta during her haldi ceremony. The photo (R) is taken from the viral video. (File Photo, Instagram/_sakshisundriyal)

Sakshi Sundriyal, whose bio says she decodes celebrity looks, shared the video on Instagram. “Is Radhika Merchant’s Haldi Look with Phoolo Ka Dupatta Inspired by this reel?” she wrote as she posted her video. She also tagged Florenzaa Design & Styling, a Delhi-NCR-based florist.

Sundriyal starts by saying that since she saw Radhika’s dupatta, she has felt that she has seen a similar garment piece somewhere else. In the rest of the video, she explains where she has seen a similar piece.

Take a look at the viral about Radhika Merchant’s floral dupatta here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over 3.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video on the floral dupatta?

“This is an old thing. My sister wore the same dupatta 12 years ago,” claimed an Instagram user. Another asked, “Can you please tell me the name of the floral business you mentioned or post their website. Really appreciate it. Thanks.”

Another person joined, “This is common in Gujarati to wear flower jewellery and dupatta on haldi. I wore it too.” A fourth commented, “Yes you're right. I saw many people are posting their flower dupatta now. Flower dupatta getting viral after Radhika wearing it.”

For her haldi ceremony, Radhika Merchant opted for a bright yellow outfit by Anamika Khanna. She paired her ensemble with a dupatta made of real flowers. She completed her look with a traditional floral jewellery set, including kaleeras, haathphool, a necklace, and earrings.