Influencer recreates Sobhita Dhulipala's Sabyasachi dress. Watch

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala’s impeccable style in Made In Heaven Season 2 has left many fashion enthusiasts in awe. One of the looks from the web series that caught the attention of people like a wildfire was the stunning black Sabyasachi dress. Now, an influencer recreated that look and her efforts are receiving rave reviews from netizens. (Also Read: Duo's rendition of Apsara Aali is simply magical. Watch) Fashion influencer recreates Sobhita Dhulipala's Sabyasachi dress. (Instagram/@curlgirlofficial)

Fashion influencer Rupali Hasija took to Instagram to share a video of herself recreating Sobhita's Sabyasachi revenge dress. The video features Rupali Hasija searching for a similar fabric and gotta patti lace. Later in the video, she donned the dress and posed for some photos. In the video, the fashionista also shares how much she spent on sourcing materials for the outfit.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Sobhita’s Revenge Dress from Made In Heaven (Season 2) was a show stopper look and I was obsessed with it from day one. What do you think about this recreation?" She also tagged Zebra X Sveta (@zebraxshweta) who stitched this beautiful dress.

Watch Rupali's recreation of Sobhita's Sabyasachi dress:

The video was posted on Instagram on September 29, 2023. Since being shared, it has gathered over a million views, and the numbers are still rising. The post has also received several likes. Many Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: Woman recreates Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol dance steps. Watch)

Here's how people have reacted to this recreation of Sobhita's show stopper look:

"So beautiful. Kudos to the tailor who stitched it, "expressed an individual.

A second said, "Ok a dupe I like."

"Love it," posted another.

"Where did you get it stitched from?" asked an Instagram user.

More about Sobhita Dhulipala's Sabyasachi Revenge dress:

Sobhita Dhulipala's outfits in Made In Heaven Season 2 are a masterclass in versatility and impactful dressing. Sobhita played the character of Tara Khanna in the web series. Sobhita's stylish black dress was one of the most liked outfits from her Made In Heaven Season 2 closet. The actor wore a black Sabyasachi archival midi dress adorned with a floral pattern and gotta patti detailings.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!