Influencer spends 1.15 lakh to rent humanoid robot for housework, goes on a date with it

A Chinese influencer rented a humanoid robot for a day, using it for household chores and companionship. His experiment, shared in a video, has ignited widespread curiosity about the future of AI-powered assistants in daily life, reported the South China Morning Post. Zhang Genyuan, a 25-year-old economics graduate from NYU, hired the robot.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Zhang Genyuan, a 25-year-old economics graduate from New York University, first gained fame on a Chinese dating reality show in 2022. Now a travel vlogger with over 1.4 million followers, Zhang shared his experience with the humanoid robot G1 on March 13, a post that quickly gained over 40,000 likes.

He revealed that he had spent 10,000 yuan ( ₹1.15 lakh) to rent the G1, one of China’s most advanced humanoid robots. Developed by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, the G1 was launched on May 13, 2024, with a price tag of 99,000 yuan ( ₹11.4 lakh). Standing 127 cm tall and weighing 35 kg, the robot is known for its agility and ability to perform martial arts moves.

Rentals

Many users on China’s second-hand trading platforms offer G1 rentals, with daily rates ranging from 8,000 to 16,000 yuan ( ₹92,000 to ₹1.85 lakh). Inspired by science fiction films, Zhang decided to rent the G1 to explore whether such a lifestyle could truly become reality.

In the video, Zhang commands the G1 to stand up, and the robot swiftly folds its limbs before rising to its feet. It greets him, saying, “Hello, Mr. Zhang, nice to meet you,” and confidently lists its skills, including cooking, cleaning, and accompanying him for meals and shopping.

When Zhang asks if the robot knows who he is, G1 impressively responds with his profession and follower count, even complimenting his work. Amused, Zhang laughs, saying, “It has not even started serving me yet, and it is already flattering me!”

However, the robot’s housekeeping abilities were far from perfect. While attempting to cook, G1 clumsily cracked eggs and spilled milk, and while cleaning, it frequently bumped into Zhang. Despite its struggles with chores, the robot showcased impressive mobility outdoors, walking hand-in-hand with Zhang, expertly avoiding obstacles, and even running after him.

When asked to dance, G1 hilariously drifted away mid-performance before apologising, saying, “I know you are not mad at me. It is just that I did not do well enough.” Touched by the robot’s sincerity, Zhang responded, “I will not need a girlfriend to provide emotional value anymore.”

As their day together came to an end, Zhang and the G1 robot went on a date, took a stroll by a river, where Zhang even ordered two drinks to "share" with his robotic companion. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “The robot makes me feel no loneliness at all.”

Also read: 29-year-old gets rejected for not asking questions to interviewers: ‘Signals lack of research’

The video ended with G1 hugging Zhang, who expressed, “I have to return you tomorrow. I am going to miss you.”

The light-hearted interaction quickly became a hot topic online. One user observed, “It seems G1 is not great at housework, but it is a fantastic listener and friend.” Another joked, “10,000 yuan for a day? Mr. Zhang, come rent me instead! I only need 800 yuan a day. I can cook, clean, and even help with kids’ homework.”

While some noted the robot’s limited motor skills, others were impressed by its conversational abilities. “The G1’s language system is quite smart, but its movements still need fine-tuning,” commented one viewer.

The demand for humanoid robots in China is rapidly growing, with rental services offering them for exhibitions, dance performances, and even daily companionship. In February, humanoid robots were deployed alongside human police officers for patrol duties in southern China. Social media videos have also showcased robots delivering wedding rings and toasting guests at parties, marking their increasing presence in everyday life.

Also read: Shocked mother spots son deported by Donald Trump administration in notorious mega-prison footage: ‘It’s him, it’s him’