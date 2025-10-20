Intern receives stern warning from HR for sleeping in office premises: ‘Valid hai bro'

Employees often receive reminders from HR about meetings, policies, or deadlines, but one intern’s email stood out for a very different reason. The email warned that failing to follow rules could lead to internship termination.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The intern (@Parking_Pressure6991) shared the email on Reddit, where it quickly caught the attention of users for its unusual tone. The HR notice, titled “Office Discipline,” came with a clear warning: “Avoid sleeping in office premises."

HR issues strict conduct reminder:

In the email, HR reminded the intern to “kindly maintain office discipline” and noted that the matter had been discussed earlier as well.

The email stated that the organisation expected full cooperation in following the rules and warned that repeated non-compliance could lead to termination of the internship.

"Please note that continued non-compliance may lead to termination of your internship, and you may not be eligible for an internship completion letter," the notice further reads.

The email listed a few more points that intern was expected to follow. These included avoiding sleeping within office premises, not entering restricted areas such as the terrace, remaining at the desk during working hours, and handling office equipment with care.

While it is unclear what prompted the reminder, many Reddit users found the situation both amusing and relatable.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Parking_Pressure6991/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users quickly reacted to the intern’s post, with many finding the email both strict and relatable.

Some joked about struggling to stay awake during long working hours, while others said HR was right to enforce discipline.

One of the users commented, “When did it become fun or cool to mess around when you're interning somewhere. Have some sense.”

A second user commented, “As an HR, I can say ki desk availability during entire working hours is a bit too much, but baaki sab valid hai bro.”

“Relatable, puri internship clash royale office mai khel ke nikal di,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)