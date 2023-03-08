’Fierce mind, brave spirit’: Indian Army shares incredible Women’s Day video, Rajnath Singh reacts

International Women's Day is a special occasion, observed each year on March 8, to celebrate umpteen achievements and contributions of women across the world. On this day, people also take to social media to share different posts. From wishing others to talking about women they consider as their idols, people and organisations post various shares. Just like this tweet by the Indian Army, which shows the achievements of the female personnel of the armed forces. The post has wowed many and also prompted a comment from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Fierce mind, brave spirit,” the army wrote while sharing the video. They also added three hashtags. They’re #InternationalWomensDay, #NariShakti, and #IndianArmy.

Take a look at the beautiful video shared by the Indian Army:

The clip was posted just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Some also did so while re-tweeting the clip.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reposted the clip and wrote, “From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to being posted on warships, Indian women are breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces. #NariShaktiForNewIndia.”

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted:

“The armed forces have always inspired me to be the best me .. #narishakti,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am a woman phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me,” posted another. “Celebrate the woman in you. You are complete in yourself. Happy Women's day!” commented a third.