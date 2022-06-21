International Yoga Day 2022: ITBP’s Himveers perform yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand. Watch

International Yoga Day 2022 is being observed across the world. In India, PM Narendra Modi, along with over 15,000 people, participated in the celebration of this day at the Mysore Palace grounds. The social media platforms, especially Twitter, are also filled with various posts showcasing people taking part in this physical, mental and spiritual practice. Amid those, a video posted by Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) has created a buzz. The wonderful clip shows the jawans, referred to as the Himveers, performing yoga in Uttarakhand at 14,500 feet.

ITBP took to its official Twitter page to share the video. “#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing Yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand on #InternationalDayofYoga,” they tweeted.

The video opens to show the jawans sitting in a mountainous region with one of them heading the group. The clip captures them perform an asana.

Take a look at the video:

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing Yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/Z32R8huEFr — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

Posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 900 views and counting.

This, however, is not the only yoga day post that the ITBP shared. In another post, they showcased jawans doing yoga at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. “Central Ski Team of ITBP celebrating International Yoga Day near Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow,” they wrote and posted these pictures.

Central Ski Team of ITBP celebrating International Yoga Day near Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow.#InternationalDayofYoga #IDY2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/EsH2NwijsP — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

In 2022, the theme for the day is “Yoga for humanity.” A blog published by the United Nations (UN) explains, “People around the world embraced yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety. ”

The blog also describes, “Yoga can be an important instrument in the collective quest of humanity for promoting sustainable lifestyle in harmony with planet Earth. In keeping with this spirit, the theme for this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.”

What are you sharing on International Yoga Day 2022?