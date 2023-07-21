Interview of Seema Haider, Sachin Meena’s neighbour sparks laughter

Pakistani national Seema Haider and Indian Sachin Meena’s ‘love story’ has been the talk of the town for the past few days. The woman hailing from the neighbouring country came under scrutiny of the security agencies in India and was arrested along with her Indian partner. Though they were recently released from jail, investigations on Haider are still on. There is a lot of chatter surrounding the duo. Expectedly, there are numerous social media posts being shared daily related to the couple. Amid those, an interview by a neighbour of the duo has gone viral. Her opinion on the two, especially her neighbour Sachin Meena, has sparked laughter among people. The image shows Pakistani national Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin Meena and their neighbour. (Screengrab)

What does the interview of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s neighbour show?

The video opens to show a saree-clad woman speaking into a mic. As the video progresses, she is seen expressing her opinion on the entire situation. She also questions the couple’s ‘love story’.

Take a look at the video which is now being shared by many:

How did Twitter users react to the interview video of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s neighbour?

“Haha yes, didi's roasting skills are 10/10,” wrote a Twitter user. “Next time, reject a guy by just saying ‘jhingur sa ladka’,” joked another. “This is hilarious,” added a third. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

How did Seema Haider and Sachin Meena meet?

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old mother of four, met Sachin Meena through the now-banned game PUBG back in 2019. She reportedly fell in love with Meena and came to India along with her children illegally. She entered the country via Nepal without a visa. Her presence came into the limelight when a few neighbours alerted the police that a woman from Pakistan is staying in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.