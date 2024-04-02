IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag gets a love-filled welcome from mom following win over Mumbai Indians. Watch

A video of a heart-warming moment between Riyan Parag and his mother was shared on social media. The clip captures how his mom welcomes him following his team, Rajasthan Royals (RR), win over Mumbai Indians (MI). It has struck a chord with netizens and left people smiling. IPL 2024: The image shows Riyan Parag with his mother after his team RR’s win over MI. (Instagram/@rajasthanroyals)

The video was posted on RR's official Instagram page. “No one loves you like your mom does,” they sweetly wrote while sharing the video. In the video, Riyan Parag enters the hotel where his mom is standing to welcome him. At first, she gives him a big hug and then kisses his forehead.

Take a look at this video of Riyan Parag that may leave you emotional:

The video was posted some seven hours ago. Since then, it has gone viral with over 2.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav took to the comments section and wrote, “Moment hai”.

How did others react to this video of Riyan Parag and his mother?

“Making mama proud is his only goal,” added an Instagram user.

“He won at life,” expressed another.

“This is such a beautiful moment,” commented a third

There were many who showcased their reactions through heart emoticons.

RR sailed to their third consecutive win in the 2024 edition of IPL after defeating MI in the match on April 1. RR won with a six-wicket triumph at the Wankhede Stadium.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did this reunion between a mother and her son leave you teary-eyed?