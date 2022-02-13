IPS officer retweets video of man riding bike with a phone in each hand. Watch

A man was seen in Vadodara, riding a bike with two phones in his hands. A video of this incident was shared by Vadodara City Police on Twitter. The Police department shared the video while tagging Gujarat Police and IPS officer Shamsher Singh among others. Then, Singh took to his Twitter page to retweet this video.

The video that was shared on Twitter, shows CCTV footage of some traffic. In it, viewers can see how a man is on his bike. This is nothing out of the ordinary but what he can be seen doing, definitely is. The man is seen holding two phones in each hand. He is seen talking to someone on the phone with his left hand while with his right hand operates yet another one.

All of this, while his bike keeps going forwards, hands-free. The video was shared with a caption in Gujarati that details this incident. It was later retweeted by IPS officer Shamsher Singh. He shared it with a caption in Hindi that translates to, “How do we make him understand?”

The video was posted on February 12. Since then, it has spread all over Twitter and received more than 450 likes on the retweet. The main video has also received more than 59.000 views. It has also accumulated a lot of comments. Many suggested that he should be fined while others suggested different measures.

