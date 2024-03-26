 IRAS officer shares ‘once in a lifetime shot’ of tiger taking majestic leap. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
IRAS officer shares ‘once in a lifetime shot’ of tiger taking majestic leap. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 26, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The video of the tiger taking a giant leap shared by the IRAS officer was taken in Sunderbans.

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi took to X to share a breathtaking video of a tiger taking a majestic leap and expressed that he can’t get enough of it. This video was shot in Sunderbans - the delta formed by the confluence of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna Rivers in the Bay of Bengal.

A screengrab from the video of the tiger shared by the IRAS officer. (X/@Ananth_IRAS)
A screengrab from the video of the tiger shared by the IRAS officer.

“In Sunderbans - over a 20ft leap from standing position - once in a lifetime shot! I know that this has gone viral but one can’t get enough of it!” wrote IRAS Ananth Rupanagudi while sharing the video on X. He credited the video to wildlife photographer Harshal Malvankar.

The video shows the tiger taking a giant leap in Sunderbans to cross a water body and go to the other side of the bank.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on March 24. It has since then collected over 35,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected over 700 likes and numerous reshares. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“That soft landing,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Looks more like a 12-foot jump.”

“Incredible,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “So majestic and beautiful shot.”

“Wow,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Oh my! What a sight!”

Earlier, a video of a rare golden tiger in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park left netizens in awe. The clip captures a member of an extremely rare species of tiger - the golden tiger - roaming inside the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The video was shared on X by the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, “Assam’s wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted taking a stroll in Kaziranga National Park. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape,”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / IRAS officer shares ‘once in a lifetime shot’ of tiger taking majestic leap. Watch
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
