‘Is ₹20,000 a month enough?’: Mumbai man earning ₹1 lakh seeks retirement planning advice at 22
A Mumbai man asked Reddit if saving ₹20,000 monthly at 22 was enough for retirement planning.
A 22-year-old man from Mumbai has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing that he wants to begin retirement planning from the first day of his career instead of waiting until his 30s or 40s.
In his post, the Reddit user said he is about to start a job in Mumbai with a monthly salary of around ₹1 lakh. However, after factoring in rent, living expenses and family responsibilities, he expects to save around ₹20,000 every month.
(Also read: 'The kind of woman I wanna be in my 60s': Kerala woman's post-retirement Europe trip wins hearts)
“I’m about to start a job in Mumbai with a salary of around ₹1 lakh per month, and I’m trying to think seriously about retirement planning from day one instead of waiting until my 30s or 40s,” he wrote.
Breaking down his expected monthly budget, he said his rent would be around ₹30,000 due to personal requirements, while food, transport, utilities and other living expenses would cost nearly ₹20,000. He also plans to send around ₹30,000 home to support his family.
“That leaves me with roughly ₹20,000 per month that I can save and invest,” he added.
(Also read: ‘We manage expenses with gold, FDs, rentals’: Indian couple shares how they retired early to travel)
‘Mumbai is expensive’
The man said that while he understands saving ₹20,000 a month is still a good position to be in, the amount does not feel enough when he thinks about inflation, Mumbai’s high cost of living and long term financial independence.
“Saving ₹20,000 a month does not feel like much when I think about needing financial independence decades down the line,” he wrote.
He asked Reddit users how they would allocate the amount, how much should go towards retirement specific investments and how much should be kept for short term goals. He also wondered whether it was more important to focus on increasing his income in the initial years rather than overthinking investment optimisation.
(Also read: House help, EV, and 4 holidays a year: NRI debates if ₹11 crore is enough for luxury retirement in India)
The post was shared with the title, “Retirement planning for a 22 year old!”
Take a look here at the post:
Reddit users share advice
Several users advised him to first build a financial safety net before aggressively investing. One user wrote, “You could save the entire ₹20,000 each month until you build an emergency fund of ₹5 lakh to cover any unexpected expenses. Alternatively, you could save ₹18,000 per month towards the emergency fund and invest the remaining ₹2,000 in a SIP, allowing you to start investing while still building your financial safety net.”
Another user suggested that the man should focus on career growth. “Focus on upskilling and increasing your income throughout your career. In the long run, that is likely to deliver far better results than spending excessive time trying to optimise investments or micromanage your portfolio,” the user wrote, adding that consistent investing matters, but earning potential would have a bigger impact.
A third user advised him to consider insurance early. “I would advise you to purchase a term insurance plan with an increasing sum assured, along with a Personal Accident (PA) policy of around ₹10 lakh. At your age, the premium for a term plan will be relatively low,” the user said.
Another Reddit user said, “Since you are about to start your job, prioritise getting health insurance and term insurance. Before making any major investments, build an emergency fund that can cover at least six months of expenses. Saving and investing ₹20,000 a month is a good start, especially at 22, and you can build a substantial net worth over time.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More