Is this cat going to star in a film called Multiverse of Catness? People think so

The film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since its release a few days ago, has turned into a huge hit. The social media platforms are also abuzz with various posts related to the film. Some are also sharing hilarious posts by giving a twist to the title “Multiverse of Madness”. Just like this adorable and funny post involving a cat.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows a cat standing in front of two mirrors and the result – multiple reflections of the adorable ball of fur. Though the video isn’t recent, it has captured people’s attention after being re-shared with the Doctor Strange movie reference.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud:

The video has been shared just three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 21,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“In the multiverse, anything is possible,” joked a Reddit user. “The illuminaCati,” shared another referencing to a group of superheroes that featured in the recent Doctor Strange movie. “Multiverse of Meowdness,” suggested a third. “This is the latest entry in the MCU (the Marvel Cat Universe),” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?