Is your logical reasoning good enough to solve this brain teaser?

Brain teasers are a fun way to keep the mind of a person busy. There are several puzzles that take hours, sometimes even days to solve. So, if you are someone who loves to spend their time solving brain teasers, we have an interesting one for you. This puzzle was shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@mathspuzzle)

The question was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathspuzzles. The question reads, “A computer program prints out all the numbers from 3000 to 4000. How many times will the number 3 be printed?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this challenging maths problem?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

A few said that “1,300” is the correct answer. Others also mentioned “1,299,” and “1,278” as the solution.

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser had taken social media by storm. It featured a maths-related question. This brain teaser was created and shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media. The question states, "Make the equation correct using three of the four symbols!" It further adds, "2,3,4,5=9."

Will you be able to solve this?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!