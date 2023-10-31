News / Trending / Is your logical reasoning good enough to solve this brain teaser?

Is your logical reasoning good enough to solve this brain teaser?

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 31, 2023 03:19 PM IST

The question was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathspuzzles. Will you be able to solve it?

Brain teasers are a fun way to keep the mind of a person busy. There are several puzzles that take hours, sometimes even days to solve. So, if you are someone who loves to spend their time solving brain teasers, we have an interesting one for you.

This puzzle was shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@mathspuzzle)
This puzzle was shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@mathspuzzle)

The question was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathspuzzles. The question reads, “A computer program prints out all the numbers from 3000 to 4000. How many times will the number 3 be printed?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this challenging maths problem?)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

A few said that “1,300” is the correct answer. Others also mentioned “1,299,” and “1,278” as the solution.

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser had taken social media by storm. It featured a maths-related question. This brain teaser was created and shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media. The question states, "Make the equation correct using three of the four symbols!" It further adds, "2,3,4,5=9."

Will you be able to solve this?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out