IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Isn’t it beautiful,’ diplomat asks while sharing gorgeous video of Norway
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@ErikSolheim)
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@ErikSolheim)
trending

‘Isn’t it beautiful,’ diplomat asks while sharing gorgeous video of Norway

“Norway is a magical place, and has been on my bucket list for years,” said a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim often shares video of various kinds on his personal Twitter profile. His recent share about his home country is no different. The clip has now left people in awe and there is a possibility it’ll mesmerise you too.

Originally shared by Twitter user Dr Ajayita, the video was re-tweeted by Solheim. “Norway, my home country!,” tweeted Solheim along with an heart emoji. He also asked people “Isn’t it beautiful?”

The video opens to show a picturesque location with houses located at the bank of a river. Take a look at the clip and prepare to get stunned.

With over 83,000 views, the video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the place. A few also wrote how Norway is a beautiful country.

“Couldn’t agree more. Norway is a great example how nature, people, technology and industrialisation can co-exist sustainably!” wrote a Twitter user. “Looks like a live painting,” shared another.

“There's oneness revealed in that quick little video....the clouds, water, land and light all seem to flow as one,” shared a third. “Norway is a magical place, and has been on my bucket list for years,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

The image shows Sundarbans.(Twitter/@TourismBengal)
The image shows Sundarbans.(Twitter/@TourismBengal)
trending

Pics shared by state tourism departments of India will leave you mesmerised

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The images shared by different tourism departments show various places across India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@ErikSolheim)
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@ErikSolheim)
trending

‘Isn’t it beautiful,’ diplomat asks while sharing gorgeous video of Norway

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST
“Norway is a magical place, and has been on my bucket list for years,” said a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CIA shared the code on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
CIA shared the code on Twitter.(Twitter/@CIA)
trending

Can you decipher this code shared by CIA? It has a special message

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Several people tried to decipher the code.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a Navy diver carrying a sniffer dog.(Twitter/@PRO Defence Mumbai)
The image shows a Navy diver carrying a sniffer dog.(Twitter/@PRO Defence Mumbai)
trending

In a first, Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogs. Watch

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The two sniffer dogs that took part in the exercise are named Minki and Mukti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lama Gelbu, left, Pasang Sherpa, center, and Yanddu Lama, right, prepare bags of fruit used as ceremonial offerings.(AP)
Lama Gelbu, left, Pasang Sherpa, center, and Yanddu Lama, right, prepare bags of fruit used as ceremonial offerings.(AP)
trending

New York-based Buddhist temple’s food pantry turns into a lifeline for people

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:40 PM IST
The United Sherpa Association launched the food program from scratch last April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine's Day 2021: Michelle Obama shared the image along with a love-filled caption.(Instagram/@michelleobama)
Valentine's Day 2021: Michelle Obama shared the image along with a love-filled caption.(Instagram/@michelleobama)
trending

Barack and Michelle Obama share beautiful posts to celebrate Valentine’s Day

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: Barack and Michelle Obama's posts have prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wrote how much they relate to the video.(Screengrab)
People wrote how much they relate to the video.(Screengrab)
trending

People relate to this video of a man singing with his earbuds on. Do you too?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
“Chilling with his earbuds,” reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has now prompted people to share various comments.(Twitter/@112UttarPradesh)
The post has now prompted people to share various comments.(Twitter/@112UttarPradesh)
trending

UP Police joins #PawriHoRahiHai trend with this advisory tweet

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:39 PM IST
UP Police tweeted the image with a witty caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a parrot eating a mango.(Twitter/@deespeak)
The image shows a parrot eating a mango.(Twitter/@deespeak)
trending

Dia Mirza shares video of cute mango ‘thief’. It’s a parrot

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:03 PM IST
“Aam chor,” wrote Dia Mirza while sharing the video on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images have now wowed people.(Instagram/@NASA)
The images have now wowed people.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

Google posts incredible pics of stars and nebulae to wish ‘starry-eyed’ lovers

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:44 PM IST
“Happy Valentine’s Day to all the starry-eyed lovers," reads a part of the caption shared alongside the pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puchi has a huge fanbase on Facebook.(Facebook/@Puchi Family)
Puchi has a huge fanbase on Facebook.(Facebook/@Puchi Family)
trending

Pics of this kitty’s lavish birthday party may make you go aww

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The pictures in the post shows Puchi dressed in an adorable dress while being photographed with her human family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia, 11, kisses her pet dog Sandy at the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(AP)
Sofia, 11, kisses her pet dog Sandy at the annual dog Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(AP)
trending

Pet lovers gather for annual dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. See pics

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Dozens of costumed dogs joined their owners for a Carnival parade inside a private club in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration.(REUTERS)
A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration.(REUTERS)
trending

Couples in Thailand get married while riding elephants on Valentine's Day

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The elephant-back wedding is an annual event at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province which usually attracts up to a hundred couples.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the snake crossing the road.(Twitter/@MangaloreCity)
The image shows the snake crossing the road.(Twitter/@MangaloreCity)
trending

Snake crosses busy Karnataka street, brings traffic to a halt. Rescued later

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Cars and motorcycles can be seen standing at a considerable distance to let the snake pass by safely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Mumbai Police.(Twitter/@mumbaipolice)
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Mumbai Police.(Twitter/@mumbaipolice)
trending

Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police’s message of caution receives applause

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:47 PM IST
  • “All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.(Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.(Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
trending

Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Archaeologists found eight huge units — each is 20 meters (about 65 feet) long and 2.5 meters (about 8 feet) wide. Each unit includes some 40 pottery basins in two rows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP