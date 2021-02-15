‘Isn’t it beautiful,’ diplomat asks while sharing gorgeous video of Norway

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim often shares video of various kinds on his personal Twitter profile. His recent share about his home country is no different. The clip has now left people in awe and there is a possibility it’ll mesmerise you too.

Originally shared by Twitter user Dr Ajayita, the video was re-tweeted by Solheim. “Norway, my home country!,” tweeted Solheim along with an heart emoji. He also asked people “Isn’t it beautiful?”

The video opens to show a picturesque location with houses located at the bank of a river. Take a look at the clip and prepare to get stunned.

Norway 🇳🇴, my home country! ❤️

Isn’t it beautiful?



pic.twitter.com/JKk03XepNA — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 14, 2021

With over 83,000 views, the video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the place. A few also wrote how Norway is a beautiful country.

“Couldn’t agree more. Norway is a great example how nature, people, technology and industrialisation can co-exist sustainably!” wrote a Twitter user. “Looks like a live painting,” shared another.

“There's oneness revealed in that quick little video....the clouds, water, land and light all seem to flow as one,” shared a third. “Norway is a magical place, and has been on my bucket list for years,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

