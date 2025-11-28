Italian man turns joota chupai ceremony into a lively auction in Chicago, video goes viral: ‘Uncle for the win’

A lively mix of cultures and humour lit up a recent wedding in Chicago when an Italian man turned a traditional joota chupai moment into a full-blown live auction. A video of the lively auction was shared on Instagram by Chirag Gandhi.(@dj_realest/Instagram)

Guests expected a playful negotiation over the groom’s shoes, but Uncle Richie’s live auction quickly became the highlight of the day.

A video of the lively auction was shared on Instagram by Chirag Gandhi (@dj_realest), an Indian wedding DJ in Chicago, with the caption, “Joota Chupai meets Italian Uncle Richie… and this man turned the whole thing into a live auction.”

Joota chupai ceremony turns into an auction:

In the video, Richie stepped forward with confidence and announced the starting bid. He began at 200 dollars, raising his voice with the flair of a seasoned auctioneer. Cheers rose from all sides, and within moments, he pushed the bid to 1,000 dollars.

Victorian Park near Chicago offered a calm backdrop as guests gathered around Richie, smiling, cheering, and recording the moment.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users appreciated how naturally Richie mixed into the custom and added his own Italian charm.

One user commented, “Uncle Richie deserves the first Naan out of the tandoor for life.”

A second user commented, “Tell us at which amount the deal was done, did they get shoes back or not?”

A third user commented, “He is speaking even more quickly than the pandit.”

“Uncle for the win. Please import this talent to India,” another user commented.

Joota chupai often brings laughter and light teasing, but this version reached another level. Richie’s quick wit and dramatic delivery turned a familiar tradition into a moment people are now enjoying online.