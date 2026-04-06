Jaipur hotel’s food distribution initiative draws applause; hotel clarifies it’s not leftovers

However, a Fern Habitat Jaipur spokesperson told HT.com that the meals were freshly prepared and distributed as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

In the clip filmed from his hotel window, Sachin was heard explaining that the staff handed out its leftover food to reduce food wastage.

The video was shared by Instagram users Sachin and Nancy, who were staying as guests at the hotel. The video showed hotel staff members distributing packets of food to people on the street.

A hotel in Jaipur is earning praise for distributing food to the underprivileged, with social media viewers calling it a worthy initiative. Fern Habitat Jaipur staff was filmed distributing neatly-packaged food to autorickshaw drivers and delivery drivers in a video posted on Instagram yesterday.

Fern Habitat Jaipur’s food distribution initiative Vishal Nagpal, Operations Manager at Fern Habitat Jaipur, told HT.com that the meals are prepared and distributed every Sunday.

He said the initiative to hand out food to the underprivileged is a collaborative effort between the hotel and its parent organization, Anukampa Group. Every Sunday, the two organisations distribute between 400 to 500 food packets to the underprivileged. They have been doing so for the last one year.

“This consistent effort reflects their strong commitment to combating hunger and ensuring access to nutritious meals for those in need,” said the statement from Fern Habitat Jaipur.

Besides this, the two organisations also provide weekly lunch meals to Snehanchal Shelter Home.

“Beyond large-scale food distribution, the initiative also extends special care to residents of Snehachal Shelter Home. Weekly lunch meals are provided to the shelter, which supports elderly individuals as well as children requiring care, protection, and nurturing,” the statement added.

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Representatives from both organizations emphasized that this collaboration goes far beyond food distribution—it is a meaningful step toward building a more compassionate and inclusive society. "By pooling resources and aligning efforts, both entities aim to create a lasting impact while inspiring others in the community to actively participate in social causes," they said.

Initiative draws applause Social media users came together to praise the Jaipur hotel for its food distribution programme.

“Hotels like this deserve the hype,” read one comment under the video, which has garnered over 3 million views on Instagram.

“Just amazing,” said another. “Well done, guys,” a viewer added.

“The owner of the hotel is definitely winning in the life,” a viewer wrote. (Also read: Pic of desi students at Irish university's food bank queue sparks backlash: ‘Who gives them visas?’)