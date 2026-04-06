Jaipur hotel’s food distribution initiative draws applause; hotel clarifies it’s not leftovers
Fern Habitat Jaipur staff was filmed distributing neatly-packaged food to autorickshaw drivers and delivery drivers in a video posted on Instagram yesterday.
A hotel in Jaipur is earning praise for distributing food to the underprivileged, with social media viewers calling it a worthy initiative. Fern Habitat Jaipur staff was filmed distributing neatly-packaged food to autorickshaw drivers and delivery drivers in a video posted on Instagram yesterday.
The video was shared by Instagram users Sachin and Nancy, who were staying as guests at the hotel. The video showed hotel staff members distributing packets of food to people on the street.
In the clip filmed from his hotel window, Sachin was heard explaining that the staff handed out its leftover food to reduce food wastage.
However, a Fern Habitat Jaipur spokesperson told HT.com that the meals were freshly prepared and distributed as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
Watch the video below:
Fern Habitat Jaipur’s food distribution initiative
Vishal Nagpal, Operations Manager at Fern Habitat Jaipur, told HT.com that the meals are prepared and distributed every Sunday.
He said the initiative to hand out food to the underprivileged is a collaborative effort between the hotel and its parent organization, Anukampa Group. Every Sunday, the two organisations distribute between 400 to 500 food packets to the underprivileged. They have been doing so for the last one year.
“This consistent effort reflects their strong commitment to combating hunger and ensuring access to nutritious meals for those in need,” said the statement from Fern Habitat Jaipur.
Besides this, the two organisations also provide weekly lunch meals to Snehanchal Shelter Home.
“Beyond large-scale food distribution, the initiative also extends special care to residents of Snehachal Shelter Home. Weekly lunch meals are provided to the shelter, which supports elderly individuals as well as children requiring care, protection, and nurturing,” the statement added.
(Also read: Jaipur founder reveals why he dropped a client in just 10 days despite knowing he’d lose money)
Representatives from both organizations emphasized that this collaboration goes far beyond food distribution—it is a meaningful step toward building a more compassionate and inclusive society. "By pooling resources and aligning efforts, both entities aim to create a lasting impact while inspiring others in the community to actively participate in social causes," they said.
Initiative draws applause
Social media users came together to praise the Jaipur hotel for its food distribution programme.
“Hotels like this deserve the hype,” read one comment under the video, which has garnered over 3 million views on Instagram.
“Just amazing,” said another. “Well done, guys,” a viewer added.
“The owner of the hotel is definitely winning in the life,” a viewer wrote. (Also read: Pic of desi students at Irish university's food bank queue sparks backlash: ‘Who gives them visas?’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More