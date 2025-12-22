James Ransone net worth: How much ‘The Wire’ actor earned in his 25-year acting career?

James Ransone has spent more than two decades working across film and television, building a résumé that includes critically acclaimed a HBO series and major studio films. Best known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka on The Wire, Ransone has been a consistent presence in both television and commercial cinema. Across sources, there is broad agreement that Ransone’s wealth has been accumulated almost entirely through his acting career.(X)

Ransone’s work has spanned independent films, cable dramas and franchise releases, giving him recurring but largely private income streams.

As a result, estimates of Ransone’s financial standing vary depending on the source and the year assessed, with no single public figure confirmed by the actor himself.

What is James Ransone’s net worth?

As of late 2025, James Ransone’s net worth is estimated at around $2 million, according to InfoSeeMedia. Other outlets place the figure slightly higher. The City Celeb reports estimates reaching $3 million, while Celebrity Net Worth previously listed his net worth at $1.5 million in a 2017 assessment.

Ransone’s breakout role came in 2003 when he appeared in 12 episodes of HBO’s The Wire, according to The City Celeb. He later starred in Generation Kill and continued to build his profile with roles in films such as Sinister, Sinister 2 and It Chapter Two.

InfoSeeMedia reported that Ransone works under SAG-AFTRA contracts, meaning his compensation is structured around union-mandated minimums that increase based on a project’s scale and prominence.

Television roles typically pay actors several thousand dollars per week, while supporting roles in major studio films often pay above scale, though exact figures are not publicly disclosed.

Ransone was born on June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland, and attended the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, according to The City Celeb. He began acting professionally in the early 2000s.