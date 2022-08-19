Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police tweets on road safety midst Dahi Handi celebrations

Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police has been consistent in raising awareness about issues affecting society at large through social media. Through wit, humor, and creativity, the department always finds a way to share interesting advisories. One such recent tweet by Mumbai Police mentions road safety during Janmashtami. As people across the country celebrate Janmashtami in full swing, the tweet shared by Mumbai Traffic Police on August 19 raises awareness on road safety, considering traffic congestions.

Mumbai traffic police wrote in the caption, "Go - Vin’ Da lights turn green. #Janmashtami #RoadSafety” The tweet is a juxtaposed photo of a clay pot for Dahi Handi and traffic lights communicating the message that while it is perfectly acceptable to break the first one, no one should breach traffic signals. Mumbai traffic Police wrote the text ‘breakable’ under the clay pot and ‘unbreakable’ under traffic lights to signal stringent road safety rules on Janmashtami.

Take a look at Mumbai Traffic Police's tweet below:

Since being shared, the post has garnered several likes on different social media platforms. The same post shared on Mumbai Police's Instagram page accumulated 12,000 likes and various comments from users who liked the amusing creativity of the post.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Amazing Creativity in the image & caption." "Whoever is handling the account is doing an amazing job," wrote another user. What are your thoughts on the post?

