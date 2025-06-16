'Janwaro ka khaana': SpiceJet passengers, angry over food quality, force ground staff to eat it, airline responds

A viral video captured a mob of agitated passengers surrounding a SpiceJet employee, protesting over the quality of food served to them at the Pune airport after a reported flight delay. In the video, passengers can be seen demanding that the ground staff eat the same meal they were given. The airline employee is seen complying and consuming the food in front of the crowd. However, the airline has since denied the allegations by passengers over the food quality. Angry passengers confront SpiceJet staff over food, make manager eat it; airline defends staff.(X/@WokePandemic)

The video, though over two weeks old, recently went viral on social media after being posted on platform X by an account named Woke Eminent.

Watch the clip here:

How did SpiceJet react to the viral video?

In a statement to HT.com, a SpiceJet spokesperson firmly rejected the claims:

“We strongly deny the claims being made in connection with the video in question, which is over two weeks old. The food served to passengers was fresh and of good quality. It was procured from an authorised vendor who supplies packaged food not only to SpiceJet but also to several other airlines operating at the airport, as well as to customers within the terminal.”

Defending the conduct of its team, the spokesperson added:

“Our ground staff carries out their responsibilities diligently and to the best of their abilities.The incident captured in the video is deeply unfortunate, and the behaviour displayed towards our staff is unacceptable and condemnable. As is clearly visible, the SpiceJet ground staff remained polite, respectful, and professional despite being subjected to verbal abuse and unwarranted physical conduct. We stand firmly by our staff and condemn any form of misbehaviour or aggression against them.”

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the incident occurred in connection with SpiceJet flight SG-8124, which was bound for Delhi and delayed by over seven hours—leaving passengers frustrated and exhausted.

Internet reacts

The viral video, which has over five lakh views, has triggered a wave of reactions online. While many expressed sympathy with the passengers' distress, several users praised the composure and professionalism of the staff, and condemned how the passengers mobbed the airline employee.

“Staff is not responsible for the delay, so please show them some respect,” one user commented.

“Salute to this staff, he was so humble,” wrote another.

“What is this sort of aggressive mob behaviour? Are you suggesting targeting one chap from the airline like this is acceptable conduct?” questioned a third.

Another remarked, “I salute that staff – so much patience. May God give him the best job; he deserves it.”

“Please ban these people… don’t harass the manager,” read another comment in support of the airline staff.