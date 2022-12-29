Japanese duo recreates the steps of Besharam Rang goes viral. Watch

Several Bollywood fans watch all the new film releases and even share their thoughts on the same. Not just that, many fans also recreate specific scenes and dances from the movie that people enjoy watching. Adding to the list of recreated Bollywood dances, recently, a Japanese duo shared their take on the popular song Besharam Rang from the movie Pathan.

In a video uploaded by dancer @mayojapan on Instagram, you can see her wearing a red dress and dancing to Besharam Rang. The woman copies the steps exactly like Deepika Padukone. The clip also features a man sitting on a bench acting as Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 15,000 times and has had several comments also. Many praised her dance.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the comment section wrote, "Your dance is too good. I love your dance." Another person added, "So well done. You look amazing, and your dance is superrr." "You are very hard working and very positive towards your work seriously, love this," said a third. A fourth person said, "You are ready to enter Bollywood. "