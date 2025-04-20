Japanese singer flies 4 hours daily to attend college, spends almost 20,000 per day

A Japanese singer has revealed that she wakes up at 5am daily so she can fly two hours to attend university. Yuzuki Nakashima is part of the popular Japanese girl group Sakurazaka46 and a well-known figure in Japan. She is also a college student who does not want her career to come in the way of her education. Yuzuki Nakashima spends four hours in the air daily so she can go to university.(YouTube/@sakurazakachannel)

Because of her career in entertainment, Nakashima lives in Tokyo. However, her university is located 1,000 km away in Fukuoka, reported South China Morning Post.

In a recent vlog on YouTube, Nakashima revealed that she has found a way to balance her rigorous coursework with her singing career. She spends four hours in the air every day, shuttling between Tokyo and Fukuoka so she can attend classes.

In her video, the Japanese singer revealed that she had wanted to attend university ever since she was in secondary school. However, because of the distance and her unwillingness to relocate, she flies four hours daily.

A day in the life

Nakashima’s day begins at 5am, when she gets up and gets ready for university. By 6am, she is at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to catch the first flight to Fukuoka.

After arriving at Fukuoka’s Kitakyushu Airport at 9.30am, she takes a bus to reach the campus. Since she spends so much of her day commuting, Nakashima has found a way to utilise her time well - she does a lot of studying and completes her homework while in the air.

The supercommuting lifestyle does not come cheap. According to translations provided by SCMP, the one-way journey costs more than 15,000 yen ( ₹9,000 approximately). This means that Nakashima spends almost ₹20,000 a day on just commuting to university, because after classes, she flies back to Tokyo.

However, returning home does not mean rest and relaxation. Nakashima spends most evenings in dance and vocal training.

This was her routine for four years now. It was not something she spoke about. However, Nakashima said that her graduation seemed like the right time to open up about this part of her life.