Jim Corbett guard says 'deer meat is tasty', offers tobacco to shocked tourists. What happened next

An eagerly anticipated wildlife safari at Jim Corbett National Park turned shocking for a tourist due to a guard who allegedly offered tobacco to the safari-goers and made concerning remarks about the wildlife. A user’s post about a guide’s behaviour in front of foreign guests at Jim Corbett has angered social media users. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Meet our guide for the day at Jim Corbett National Park and unfortunately, this is what he had to offer: tobacco. We even had to stop him from littering by throwing the packet on the ground. After taking a long one-hour nap during the safari, he woke up only to say, ‘Deer meat tastes good’. Not a single word about the park, wildlife, or conservation just that,” Rattan Dhillon wrote on X.

He shared that it was embarrassing to witness, adding that it occurred in front of “guests from France and other countries” who were eager to learn about India's rich wildlife.

“Instead, they were being offered tobacco. This is exactly where we fail when those who represent our natural heritage show zero respect or knowledge about it. Sadly, that’s the reality of India’s tourism at times!”

IFS officer launches investigation:

Saket Badola, Field Director at Jim Corbett National Park, responded to the post explaining that an investigation has been launched into the matter. “Thanks for bringing the matter to my attention. Such behaviour is not acceptable, if true.”

“An inquiry has been instituted and the said nature guide banned till the completion of the investigation. Due action will be taken, based on the findings,” he added.

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “I wish other FDs also took things seriously and took action on public complaints. Saket bhai, pls do encourage other FD friends whenever you get opportunities to connect with them.”

Another posted, “Awesome! I wish other field directors were more active on X and addressed such issues in a timely manner. If you meet them, please ask them to get on X. It would be a win-win.”

A third shared, “It is very easy to identify people whose habits, such as smoking, gutkha chewing, spitting, fascination for wild meat, etc. Such individuals must be sensitised through training, accompanied by a clear warning that there will be zero tolerance. And there has to be zero tolerance.”