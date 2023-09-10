Job applicant receives Amazon gift card with rejection letter, Reddit reacts

A post by a job applicant about receiving an Amazon gift card and a rejection letter has impressed people. The Reddit user, who goes by malevitch_square, shared the post along with images of the gift card and the rejection letter. A screengrab of the Amazon gift card that the Reddit user received with rejection letter. (Reddit/@malevitch_square)

“Guys, this is truly a first. I got sent an Amazon gift card as part of my rejection,” reads the caption posted along with the images. The first picture shows a gift card titled “A Movie Night at Home.”

The second image is the rejection email the user received from a company called the Secret Sushi. In the email, the company thanked the Reddit user for applying for the job. As the letter goes on, the company expresses that though they were “impressed” by the applicant’s “background and experiences”, they decided to go with another applicant for the specific role. The letter also ends on a very positive note.

“In the meantime, I wish you all the best in your job search and any future endeavours. Thank you once more for considering a career with us at Secret Sushi. We truly appreciate the time and effort you invested in getting to know us, and we hope our paths might cross again in the future,” reads the last few lines of the email.

Take a look at this Reddit post about the rejection letter:

The post was shared some four days ago. Since being posted, it has received over 2,000 upvotes. Additionally, the share has accumulated several comments.

“You know what? That's actually pretty cool. It says to me, ‘sorry, we chose someone else, but we see you and we value you’, which is better than just being ghosted and avoided,” posted a Reddit user. “Makes me think they genuinely struggled to choose an applicant. Lots of decent people out there, not so many decent jobs. Good luck in your search!” added another.

“That's pretty nice of them in all honesty. Sorry to hear you didn't get it though!” joined a third. To which the original poster replied, “It was the best rejection I've ever gotten and left me with a smile.” A fourth wrote, “That’s pretty classy. Must have been a hard choice of candidates if they’re giving gifts to the ones they turned down. Good luck in your search! Or at least get some more gift cards lol.”

