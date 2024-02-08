 Kid kisses mother’s tombstone, says ‘Hi mommy’. Grandma shares bittersweet video | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Kid kisses mother's tombstone, says 'Hi mommy'. Grandma shares bittersweet video

Kid kisses mother’s tombstone, says ‘Hi mommy’. Grandma shares bittersweet video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 08, 2024 09:13 PM IST

“Saying Hi to mommy. He always loves visiting his momma’s resting place," reads a part of a caption shared with an emotional video.

A video of a kid’s innocent gesture was shared on social media. The clip shows the kid planting a kiss on his late mother’s tombstone. This act of love has left people emotional.

The image shows the kid standing in front of his mother's grave. (Instagram/@adventureswithgrandmama)

Instagram user Lisa Marshall shared the video. Her page is dedicated to documenting the adventures of 2-year-old Lochlan who is Marshall’s grandson and son of her daughter who passed away in 2022.

“Saying Hi to mommy. He always loves visiting his momma’s resting place. Today we brought her sunflowers and tulips that will last till the fresh flowers of spring,” Marshall wrote as she shared the video.

In the video, Lochlan is seen riding his bike. He stops in front of his mother’s grave and says ‘Hi, mommy". He then goes on to say, "I want to give her a kiss”. Once he gets down from his bicycle, he gently kisses the tombstone.

Take a look at this video that will tug at your heartstrings:

The video was posted six days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 35 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has prompted people to post emotional comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is so precious,” wrote an Instagram user. “This may be the saddest thing I’ve ever watched,” added another. “Really my heart broke. This video is making me cry,” joined a third. “Very sad but so very sweet. Bless his little heart,” posted a fourth.

