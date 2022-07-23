Home / Trending / Kid tries hard not to smile while getting picture taken for visa. Watch
trending

Kid tries hard not to smile while getting picture taken for visa. Watch

The viral video showing a kid who couldn't stop laughing while getting a picture taken from the purpose of visa was posed on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the kid who couldn't stop smiling while getting picture taken for visa.(Instagram/@progaurav31)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the kid who couldn't stop smiling while getting picture taken for visa.(Instagram/@progaurav31)
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Official pictures are always bound by certain guidelines, especially if it is an image someone is going to get for their visa. For adults it is often an easy job to sit in the front of the camera to get the perfect picture. The case, however, is entirely different when it comes to kids. Just like the instance showed in this video. The clip shows how a kid keeps on smiling in front of the camera instead of posing with a neutral face.

The video is posted by Instagram user progaurav31. “Well it’s a Visa pic, so be a little serious. Although you are always told to smile, pose and pout in front of camera! Not your fault,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip shows a family member asking the kid to look straight at the camera. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the little one is finding it very hard to stop smiling and posing.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 6. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“She’s so cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Struggle is real,” expressed another. “Cutie pie,” commented a third. “Hahahaha Cutie,” wrote a fourth. Many shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out