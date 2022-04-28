Kid wakes up from nap, hears grandpa calling his name. Video shows how he reacts

The relationship between grandparents and grandkids is something very special. Every now and then videos showcasing that love-filled bond are also posted online. And the latest addition to that category is this wonderful clip of a toddler and his grandpa. The super sweet video is filling people’s hearts with a warm feeling. There is a possibility that it will have a same effect on you too.

Instagram user Krystiana posted the video on Instagram and it shows her son Maverick. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “My son woke up from a nap and heard his grandpa calling his name…” The video then goes on to show how the toddler runs through his house to reach his grandfather and give him a tight hug.

Take a look at the wholesome video that is posted with the caption, “They love each other so much.”

The video has been posted earlier this month. The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Don’t know who’s more lucky to have one another,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg! My heart,” posted another. “OMG I can't!! Soooo adorable!!! I'm sure you know to treasure these beautiful moments!!” commented a third. “Pure love,” expressed a fourth. “Omggggg his little determined run,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

