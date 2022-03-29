Kili Paul lip syncs to Shah Rukh Khan's Zaalima, wins hearts. Watch viral video

If you are familiar with Instagram then you definitely must have come across the Internet sensation from Tanzania known as Kili Paul. His sister Neema and him are known to lip sync to several Indian songs, especially those from Bollywood and keep going crazy viral over it. This time Kili has taken to his Instagram page in order to share a video of himself lip syncing to Shah Rukh Khan's Zaalima.

The video begins to show him in an outdoor setting, lip syncing with proper expressions and talent to the super hit Bollywood song Zaalima. Picturised on actors Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the 2017 movie Raees, this song has been a hit ever since. The song has been sung by singers Harshdeep Kaur and Arijit Singh.

In the caption that this video was posted with, one can see that actors Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, singer Arijit Singh and several others are tagged. He also added several hashtags to the caption, like #kilipaul #neemapaul #india #bollywood #reels #instagram #love #instadaily #trend #maasai #tanzania #music #happy and the like. “Bol De,” reads the caption.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting Kili Paul’s fabulous lip sync skills. It has also received more than a whopping 1.1 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Sir, I am your biggest fan.” “Superb,” reads another comment. Several other Instagram users took to the comments section in order to flood it with smiley or fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video by Internet sensation Kili Paul?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON