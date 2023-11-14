close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Kili Paul, sis Neema Paul’s video set to Khalasi lights up Instagram

Kili Paul, sis Neema Paul’s video set to Khalasi lights up Instagram

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 14, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Kili Paul and Neema Paul’s video set to the tunes of Coke Studio song Khalasi has been swiftly going viral on Instagram and is sure to lift your spirits.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are known for their love for Indian music. They consistently treat their audience to captivating videos set to the latest Indian chart-toppers, and their latest creation is no exception. The sibling duo has shared yet another video of themselves vibing to Gujarati song Khalasi. The video is sure to leave you lift your spirits and might even leave you with a smile on your face.

Neema Paul joins Kili Paul as they vibe to viral Coke Studio song Khalasi. (Instagram/@kili_paul)
Neema Paul joins Kili Paul as they vibe to viral Coke Studio song Khalasi. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

Read| 65-year-old ‘Dancing Dadi’ performs Garba to Khalasi. Watch

“Happy Diwali doston [friends]. Enjoy this beautiful Gujarati song,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a video on Instagram. The video features Kili and Neema Paul lip-syncing to the viral Coke Studio song as they sway to the rhythm in the drizzle.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Watch the video shared on Instagram here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 7.6 lakh views and nearly 57,000 likes. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram reel:

An individual posted, “The sweetest two.”

“Wow! Super performance,” expressed another.

A third posted, “Bahut hi sundar [Very beautiful].”

“Love from India,” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Brilliant synchronisation! Happy Diwali!”

Many in the comments section wished the sibling duo on Diwali.

What are your thoughts on this video?

About the song Khalasi

Khalasi, the popular song from Coke Studio, tells the tale of a sailor who sets out to explore the coasts of Gujarat. The song was produced and composed by Achint, while Saumya Joshi wrote its lyrics.

Also Read| Kili Paul nails dance routine to Milind Gaba’s She Don’t Know, video goes viral

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out