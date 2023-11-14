Kili Paul, sis Neema Paul’s video set to Khalasi lights up Instagram

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are known for their love for Indian music. They consistently treat their audience to captivating videos set to the latest Indian chart-toppers, and their latest creation is no exception. The sibling duo has shared yet another video of themselves vibing to Gujarati song Khalasi. The video is sure to leave you lift your spirits and might even leave you with a smile on your face. Neema Paul joins Kili Paul as they vibe to viral Coke Studio song Khalasi. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

“Happy Diwali doston [friends]. Enjoy this beautiful Gujarati song,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a video on Instagram. The video features Kili and Neema Paul lip-syncing to the viral Coke Studio song as they sway to the rhythm in the drizzle.

Watch the video shared on Instagram here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 7.6 lakh views and nearly 57,000 likes. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram reel:

An individual posted, “The sweetest two.”

“Wow! Super performance,” expressed another.

A third posted, “Bahut hi sundar [Very beautiful].”

“Love from India,” shared a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Brilliant synchronisation! Happy Diwali!”

Many in the comments section wished the sibling duo on Diwali.

About the song Khalasi

Khalasi, the popular song from Coke Studio, tells the tale of a sailor who sets out to explore the coasts of Gujarat. The song was produced and composed by Achint, while Saumya Joshi wrote its lyrics.

