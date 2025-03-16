Kim Kardashian's Tesla photoshoot backfires amid anti-Musk protests: 'Nazi billionaire'

Kim Kardashian has irked social media with her latest magazine photoshoot posing with a Tesla Cybertruck and Optimus robot amid increasing protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk's attempts at increasing the efficiency on the US government through his department DOGE under the Donald Trump administration has been criticised by American as the billionaire has pushed for sudden job cuts. Kim Kardashian's recent post with a Tesla Cybertruck sparked backlash on social media.(Instagram/kimkardashian)

Over the past few weeks, owners of Tesla products, especially the electric vehicles, have been hit by protests demanding they sell their cars to distance themselves from Musk even as the company's stock prices continue to plummet. Amid this, media personality Kim Kardashian shared pictures of her posing inside a Tesla Cybertruck and even cuddling an Optimus robot for the cover of Perfect Magazine.

Take a look at the post here:

The post shared by Kardashian gained over 10 million views on X, with users calling out her bad timing for sharing the photos. "Girl, I promise you no one is buying the cybertruck because of these pics. Let it go," said one user.

"Kim Kardashian must have stock in Tesla so she is trying to drum up business for it? Can’t figure it out," wrote another. "Fascism isn’t cute or trendy, Kim. Do you even know what is happening in this world?" remarked a third user.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa, however, did not mince her words while slamming Kardashian's post. "Kim Kardashian is a nazi bird brained billionaire, and if she ever read this she’d probably smile at being called billionaire and ignore the rest cause she’s a bird, " she wrote on X, sharing similar posts critical of Kardashian.

The criticism of the photos with Tesla vehicles comes days after US President Donald Trump shopped for a new Tesla on the White House driveway to show his support for close aide Elon Musk.

(Also read: Tesla owners face anti-Musk firestorm with ‘Swasticar’ flyers in San Francisco)