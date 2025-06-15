King cobras found near Mount Everest, scientists issue warning after bizarre discovery

In a bizarre discovery, as many as 10 venomous snakes, including nine king cobras and one monocled cobra, were found near Mount Everest in Nepal within a span of one and a half months, The Kathmandu Post said in a report. Ten venomous snakes, including nine king cobras, were discovered near Mount Everest.(Representational)

Experts have warned that the appearance of these deadly snakes in colder climates near the Himalayan range could be a warning signal of worsening global warming. Typically, these snakes are found in tropical and humid areas such as paddy fields, swamps, and mangrove forests.

"Those snakes were rescued from houses and compounds with the help of a snake rescuer and were released in the nearby forest. Locals have also found King Cobra eggs and nests in nearby jungles," Jaya Thapa Magar, a municipality officer, told The Kathmandu Post.

What scientists say

Following the startling discovery of cobras near Mt Everest, scientists have suggested that climate change may be forcing these venomous reptiles to leave their natural habitats.

Research indicates that hill and mountain temperatures in Nepal are rising at a rate of 0.05°C per year. This warming trend may allow tropical species to migrate to higher altitudes and thrive.

However, some rescuers like Subodh Acharya believe the snakes may have been unintentionally transported from low-lying areas to higher altitudes via wood or haystacks on trucks, inadvertently introducing them to new habitats.

A vulnerable species

According to the National Red Data Book of Nepal and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, king cobras are classified as a vulnerable species, threatened by ongoing habitat destruction, human conflict, and snakebites.

The Lancet reported in 2022 that snakebites and resulting deaths are common in Nepal's Tarai region, with approximately 2,700 fatalities recorded each year.

