Home / Trending / Kitten’s reaction to discovering it has tail is too cute to handle

Kitten’s reaction to discovering it has tail is too cute to handle

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 18, 2023 05:42 PM IST

A video showing a kitten’s reaction to discovering it has a tail has left people saying ‘aww’. The video is absolutely adorable to watch.

The videos that show cats or kittens reacting to unexpected discoveries are super sweet to watch. One such video has won people over and it captures a tiny kitten reacting to its own tail. It is one of such videos that can uplift someone’s mood almost instantly.

The image shows the kitten that just discovered it has a tail. (Reddit/@1Hate17Here)
The video is shared on Reddit with a funny caption. “What the heck is this?” it reads. The video opens to show the kitten lying on its back on what appears to be a bed. Throughout the video, the little one keeps moving at its tail and looking at it. The expressions of the kitten make it look like it has just discovered that it has a tail too. The video is super entertaining to watch.

Take a look at look at the video of the cat discovering its tail:

“What the heck is this?”
by u/1Hate17Here in AnimalsBeingDerps

Isn't that a sweet video? There were many people who took to the comments section of the clip to share how they loved the clip. Many also commented on the cuteness of the cat.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the cat playing with its tail:

“I love this, because curiosity just makes the tail act up more,” posted a Reddit user. “Tell your cat I love her,” shared another. “I love how animals sometimes forget they have tails,” expressed a third. “That one adorable brain cell working overtime,” commented a fourth. “Isn’t this the most wonderfully innocent essence of every cat in the universe? This makes my heart smile!” wrote a fifth.

The video was shared some 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 12,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the cat discovering its tail? Did the video leave you grinning from ear to ear?

