KKR triumphs over SRH to secure third IPL win, fans flood X with celebratory posts

KKR and SRH locked horns against each other at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai today. SRH won the toss and opted to bat but faltered during the powerplay, losing three wickets early. The team was able to set a target of just 113 runs - the lowest in IPL history - for KKR to chase. KKR comfortably reached the target in just 10.3 overs, thanks to Venkatesh Iyer’s unbeaten 52 off 26 balls. With his help, KKR secured the victory over SRH with eight wickets in hand. KKR won the IPL 2024 final against SRH and lifted the trophy for the third time. (ANI)

As KKR, captained by Shreyas Iyer, lifted the trophy for the third time after ten years, fans flooded social media with celebratory posts.

Check out a few reactions here:

The official X handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared this post for KKR, complete with a purple heart emoji.

KKR shared a post after winning the match and expressed that Shreyas Iyer has “marked his territory in IPL 2024”.

The IPL franchise shared another post where Venkatesh Iyer hit the winning run with the caption, “And at that moment, we knew we were the Champions!”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated KKR for their win. She wrote, “Kolkata Knight Riders’ win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this season of the IPL.”

“Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come,” Banerjee added.

Take a look at West Bengal CM’s post below:

After losing the match to KKR, SRH shared this picture with a broken heart emoji on microblogging platform X.

Here’s how KKR fans reacted:

KKR has now lifted the IPL trophy three times: twice under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014 and once today under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.