 IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: X reacts as Mitchell Starc clinches two wickets in powerplay | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: X reacts as Mitchell Starc clinches two wickets in powerplay

ByArfa Javaid
May 26, 2024 08:38 PM IST

As KKR’s Mitchell Starc sent two SRH players back to the pavilion during the powerplay, cricket fans can’t keep calm but laud him for his impressive bowling.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pat Cummins led-SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. They have already lost six wickets so far, with three in the powerplay. The credit for two of them goes to Mitchell Starc - who clinched the first wicket in the first over and then the other in the fourth. Vaibhav Arora, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana, too, sent one SRH player each back to the pavilion.

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI05_26_2024_000352B)(PTI)
Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI05_26_2024_000352B)(PTI)

As Starc is on fire today, so are the cricket enthusiasts. Many took to X to share reactions and heap praise on Starc for his impressive deliveries.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out a few reactions below:

This X handle declared Starc as “the man of big matches”.

Here’s what this X user shared:

This individual said that Starc delivered an “unplayable” ball during the first over.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: X reacts as Mitchell Starc clinches two wickets in powerplay
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On