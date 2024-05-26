IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: X reacts as Mitchell Starc clinches two wickets in powerplay

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pat Cummins led-SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. They have already lost six wickets so far, with three in the powerplay. The credit for two of them goes to Mitchell Starc - who clinched the first wicket in the first over and then the other in the fourth. Vaibhav Arora, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana, too, sent one SRH player each back to the pavilion. Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI05_26_2024_000352B)(PTI)

As Starc is on fire today, so are the cricket enthusiasts. Many took to X to share reactions and heap praise on Starc for his impressive deliveries.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out a few reactions below:

This X handle declared Starc as “the man of big matches”.

Here’s what this X user shared:

This individual said that Starc delivered an “unplayable” ball during the first over.