Korean food blogger reviews Delhi's special momos. Watch his reaction

Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:28 PM IST

A Korean food blogger tried Delhi-style street momos. Take a look at what the blogger has to say.

Korean food blogger tries momos.(YouTube/@Inwook)
ByVrinda Jain

One of Delhi's most well-known street food specialties is momos. Its something that most of us love to have and never get bored of it. After all, what's not to enjoy about tender dumplings stuffed with meat and vegetables and served with a fiery sauce? Recently, A Korean food blogger was also seen trying some delicious street-style momos from Sarojini Nagar.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel Inwook, you can see a Korean blogger in Sarojini Nagar market where he gets a plate of momos with chilli sauce. The Korean blogger said that he and an Indian buddy tried the Indian dumplings at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market. He remarked that he enjoyed the term "momos" that was used to refer to them. Then he tried a variety of dumplings, including cheese, chicken, and vegetable varieties. Later he gave a frank assessment of Delhi's favourite street food and said that they were okay in taste.

Take a look at the Korean blogger trying momos here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.3 million times and also has 900,000 likes and thousands of comments. One person in the YouTube comments wrote, "You are being honest in reviews and entertaining us all the time." Another person said, "It's just a dumpling" The way my heart broke. Please, momos are the comfort food." A third person said, "I don't have a clue why you did not like momos, but we like that so much with its hot chutney."

