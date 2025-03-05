LA woman says ChatGPT saved her relationship by acting as a 'referee' in fights with boyfriend

In an era where artificial intelligence is transforming industries, some couples have found an unexpected use for it—relationship mediation. Rather than paying hundreds of dollars for therapy, many are turning to ChatGPT to navigate conflicts, seek relationship advice, and even gain self-awareness after breakups. Many couples are resorting to AI to navigate relationship hurdles. (Pexel)

“ChatGPT has saved our relationship,” said Abella Bala, 36, an influencer talent manager from Los Angeles. She and her boyfriend, Dom Versaci, 29, a data scientist, have been using the chatbot for six months to resolve disagreements. Bala jokingly admitted, “Until it takes Dom’s side," reported the New York Post.

For $20 a month, the AI-powered assistant helps them gain new perspectives without the stress of arguing. “Therapy is expensive, and sometimes you just need a neutral third party to tell you who’s being insane,” Versaci added.

However, AI doesn’t always get it right. When Bala and Versaci hit a rough patch, ChatGPT unexpectedly suggested they “open up” their relationship or that Bala grant Versaci a “hall pass” to date other women. The couple found the advice amusing, ultimately forgetting their initial argument.

Williamsburg resident Grace Mijoo, 35, also relies on AI to navigate relationship hurdles with her boyfriend Eric, 40. “I tell ChatGPT what’s going on between us, and we provide it with transcripts of what our conversations are like,” Mijoo shared. The chatbot has helped them reflect on their communication habits, particularly regarding how often they check in with each other.

CatGPT

Even social media influencer Catherine Goetze, known as “CatGPT” to her 360,000 followers, finds AI useful for minor disagreements. Recalling a recent fight with her boyfriend, she said, “I went home, talked to ChatGPT, and it said, ‘You were pretty hungry. You hadn’t eaten in an hour. You were just hangry.’” The humorous response helped them move past their argument.

Licensed mental health counselor Ashley Williams acknowledges that AI can be a helpful tool for improving communication and conflict resolution. However, she warns that it lacks the expertise of trained professionals and raises concerns about data privacy. “There’s not enough research [proving that ChatGPT’s advice] is reliable,” Williams said. “How much of your personal information are you divulging to AI, and where is that information being stored?”

Despite the concerns, AI’s 24/7 availability and unbiased nature are winning over many. A February 2025 study by Hatch Data and Mental Health found that people preferred ChatGPT’s relationship advice over human therapists’ written guidance, describing it as more “positive.”

Even singles like Grace Clarke have found solace in AI. After a breakup in December, Clarke turned to ChatGPT for direct and specific feedback on her past relationship patterns. “I told ChatGPT to give me direct, specific, and harsh feedback,” she said. The chatbot highlighted habits she needed to work on and offered introspective exercises, such as imagining how she would want her ex to describe her a year from now. Clarke described AI as “a million times more helpful” than her human therapist during the split.

“I feel very resilient,” she said. “I’m excited about my next partnership, even though it is a little strange getting advice from a machine.”

